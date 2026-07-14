/Is Jr NTR joining politics? Actor's team responds as fan club's upcoming event sparks speculations

Telugu actor Jr NTR’s office issued an official statement on Tuesday addressing public confusion surrounding an upcoming fan-driven initiative. The statement aims to clear the air regarding Ooru Vaada (translated as "from street to street"), an event organized by a group called Raw NTR.

"It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR," the statement reads. The actor's representatives went on to state categorically that neither Jr NTR nor his office has any "association, affiliation, or involvement" with Raw NTR or its activities.



Furthermore, they clarified that the organisation is not authorised to represent him or make public announcements on his behalf.

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"Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr NTR will be communicated only through Mr NTR or his official team," the note emphasises.

Concluding the warning to fans and media alike, the team added, "This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation."

Is Jr NTR joining politics?

Raw NTR, which identifies itself as an organisation "working for the word of NTR," had scheduled a press meet at the Taj in Tirupati on July 18 at 10 AM to discuss the core ideas and agenda of the Ooru Vaada campaign.

Following the actor's official dissociation, the organisation issued its own statement to ease political anxieties.

"We've noticed several posts linking July 18th to NTR garu's political announcement. As per our knowledge, we'd like to clarify that these are only rumours, and there has been no official announcement regarding the same."

The group added that the event was planned long in advance to display their local vision and "has absolutely no connection with the ongoing political speculations."

A legacy intertwined with politics

The intense speculation is understandable given the actor’s high-profile family lineage. Jr NTR is the grandson of the legendary actor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, and three-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, and his uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, have historically straddled both cinema and politics. Furthermore, his uncle Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and his cousin, Nara Lokesh, is a prominent TDP leader.

Though Jr NTR campaigned for the TDP in past elections, he has consistently maintained a distance from running for public office or officially entering the political arena, keeping his focus entirely on his thriving film career.

Jr NTR’s projects

The actor continues to be heavily booked with cinematic commitments. He is currently shooting for Dragon helmed by Prashanth Neel. He will also feature in God of War, with director Trivikram Srinivas, which is based on the mythology of Lord Murugan.