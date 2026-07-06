/Jr NTR-Trivikram's next film lands in controversy as NTK seeks Tamil Nadu release ban over alleged Murugan depiction

Jr NTR's upcoming project with renowned filmmaker Trivikram is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The highly anticipated project which was announced last month has already landed in controversy over the alleged depiction of Lord Murugan. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman called for the film to be banned in Tamil Nadu.

NTK's Chief Seeman over Jr NTR-Trivkiram's upcoming project

Taking to his X profile, the NTK chief wrote a lengthy note and urged the Tamil Nadu government to prohibit the film's theatrical release if the makers continued with a narrative that he described as a blatant distortion of Tamil civilisation and heritage.

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The dispute stems from a poster shared by producer Naga Vamshi online. The artwork featured a weapon closely resembling the divine spear traditionally associated with Lord Murugan, overlaid with Sanskrit verses. However, it was the accompanying promotional caption that triggered outrage. The tagline described the central figure as emerging from the north, developing in the mainland and receiving veneration across the south from attaining universal reverence.

"Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil or Telugu versions in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Why are there protests over Jr NTR's upcoming project?

Protests over the upcoming Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas film erupted because the production team’s promotional materials claimed Lord Murugan (a foundational Tamil deity) was "born in the North". This description sparked widespread outrage among Tamil devotees and politicians who view the deity as an exclusive and indigenous symbol of Tamil heritage.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya or Skanda, is the Hindu god of war, victory, and wisdom. As the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and brother to Lord Ganesha, he is revered as the supreme commander of the celestial armies and a symbol of courage.