/WATCH | Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slaps man during road inspection – Here’s what happened

A road inspection in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar turned tense on Sunday (Sep 27) after Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was caught on camera slapping a young man who was recording a heated exchange between the minister and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. The confrontation took place during an inspection of a newly constructed road in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency. Singh questioned the quality of the road and demonstrated his concerns by pulling up sections of its newly laid surface.

The two leaders traded allegations over the road work before Verma walked away from the argument. Singh followed him while holding pieces of the road, while his aide Sahib Singh continued recording the exchange.

The video shows Verma turning towards Singh’s aide, pulling down his mobile phone and slapping him. A brief physical confrontation followed before a security guard stepped in and separated the two.

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Verma has claimed that one of Singh’s workers had abused his family, which made him lose his cool.

Aide files police complaint

Speaking to ANI, Sahib Singh said he had been live-streaming the exchange on the MLA’s social media page when Verma intervened.

“At that time, I was live-streaming on the MLA’s page. To stop the ongoing live stream, Parvesh Verma snatched the phone from my hand, raised his hand at me and slapped me,” Singh said.

He also alleged that security personnel accompanying the minister pushed and threatened him. Singh said he had filed a police complaint and provided the names of those involved.

“The rest depends on what action the police take, because he is a serving minister. Action should be taken against him,” he said.

Minister defends actions

Verma later posted a video on X defending his actions. He alleged that one of Jarnail Singh’s workers had abused his family during the confrontation.

“Listen to the full truth behind today’s incident… but what happened should not have happened,” he wrote on X while sharing a video message.

“Jarnail Singh arrived with his workers and immediately started misbehaving. One of his workers began hurling abuses at my family right upon arrival. In that moment of anger, anyone would react the same way I did,” Verma said.

AAP demands action

AAP leaders criticised Verma over the incident. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the video and called for the minister’s arrest, while saying he would visit Tilak Nagar to inspect the road.

“A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister. I will visit Tilak Nagar tomorrow to inspect this road,” Kejriwal said.