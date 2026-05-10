/Rashmika Mandanna drops unseen moments from Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebration | See Pics

On May 9, Vijay Devrakonda turned 37. Following his birthday, Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a glimpse into Deverakonda’s birthday celebration through heartfelt photos. The post quickly grabbed attention, sparking excitement over their bond.
On May 9, Vijay Deverakonda turned 37. Celebrating his birthday, hundreds of his fans gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad. The actor stepped out to wave at the cheering crowd and joined them for a special cake-cutting ceremony, accompanied by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, and his family. Later that day, the actress shared glimpses of Deverakonda's birthday ceremony. Take a look.
Appearing in comfy attire, the Ranabaali actor stepped out to meet fans who had gathered to celebrate his 37th birthday, and Mandanna captured the memorable moment.
The actress also offered a glimpse of the birthday cake, which is a 3D Ranabaali-themed cake featuring the original first-look image of Deverakonda riding a horse from his upcoming project. In the film, the actor plays a rebellious freedom fighter named Ranabaali, with Rashmika portraying his wife, Jayamma. The film is slated for a grand release on September 11.
Vijay Deverakonda's parents are Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. Deverakonda's father is a former television serial director. Despite being born to a director, the actor did not find success in his early career and navigated the film industry without strong connections.
The actor is packed with a scheduled lineup, which includes Ranabaali alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the action-heavy Rowdy Janardhana with Keerthy Suresh, and the recently announced VDxShouryuv.
After keeping their relationship hidden for many years, both actors married in a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, 2026. It was celebrated in both Telugu and Kodava traditions.