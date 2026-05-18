/Double date! Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet spotted on a night out with rumoured couple Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

The news will induce ‘euphoria’ for fans. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stepped out on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi recently. The two couples were spotted in the same car in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Though each person hid their face from cameras, their smiles and laughs were visible to everyone. In the photos that were clicked by paps, Jacob could be seen behind the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat, while Kylie and Timothée shared the backseat with the group’s friend Renell Medrano.

The photos quickly became a hit on social media, with fans excitedly reacting to the Jenner sisters and their dates.

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While Timothée and Kylie have been dating for over three years, Kendall and Jacob’s outing together is recent. Reports state that Kendall and Jacob have known each other for years and been friends; however, the friendship seems to have taken a turn for the romantic in recent years.

Also read: Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner step out together in Hawaii

The pair first raised eyebrows when they were photographed spending time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. One month later, they reunited at Coachella to watch Justin Bieber’s headline performance.

The chatter began online, where many saw the pair looking extra cosy together.

But while reports of their rumoured romance have become more prevalent, neither Jacob—who dated Olivia Jade Giannulli off and on for years before their August split—nor Kendall have addressed the speculation publicly.

Both Jacob and Kendall have kept their past romances private.

“I want to have some, but not right away,” Kendall told Vogue France in an interview published Feb. 24. “I want to make sure I can dedicate a lot of time to them, and for now, I'm still too busy.”