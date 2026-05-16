/Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner step out together in Hawaii

It seems like love is brewing between actor Jacob Elordi and supermodel Kendall Jenner! The duo has sparked dating rumours after they have been spotted having breakfast together in Hawaii. Several pictures of them have now gone viral on social media.

Are Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner dating?

A few photos of the supermodel Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in Euphoria and Wuthering Heights, were shared by Deuxmoi on social media. As per the photos, the rumoured couple were at the Nourish Hanalei on the island of Kaua'i, Hawaii.

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Another photo was from the family-run farm, and Kendall Jenner was seen walking around the property. During the trip they were seen staying at the North Shore Preserve Resort and sipping coffee and shopping at the wine shop. Following their trip, they were then spotted in Los Angeles recently.

Netizens flooded the comment section with views about their rumoured dating, and one user wrote, "It's not gonna last long, obviously. Just a couple of months and she's gonna be seen with another man. It's Kendall, after all." Another user wrote, "Well, I guess have fun, lovebirds." “I approve this,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kendall Jenner was earlier linked to several high-profile figures, including musicians like Harry Styles and Bad Bunny and NBA stars such as Devin Booker and Ben Simmons. While Jacob Elordi has been linked to several high-profile figures in Hollywood, including fellow co-stars and models. His notable past relationships include Olivia Jade Giannulli, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.

All about Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who gained global stardom after being part of Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, followed by the critically acclaimed show Euphoria. The transition from a global teen heartthrob to one of Hollywood's most sought-after character actors led him to be part of films including Saltburn and Frankenstein, among others.