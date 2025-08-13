/'Close up your borders': Trump blames immigration for France unrest, urges Macron to tighten border policies

US President Donald Trump on Monday once again blamed immigration for the protests and violence reported across France in recent days, urging European countries and French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten border controls. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump reiterated his criticism of France's immigration policies, arguing that immigration, rather than other domestic issues, was responsible for the unrest. "What's happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything," Trump told reporters in Washington, echoing his comments from the day before. "It's immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders."

Trump recounts conversation with macron on immigration

Trump also revisited an earlier conversation with Macron, claiming he had warned the French president about allowing large numbers of people to enter the country. Trump recounted a conversation with Macron, telling him a long time ago, you're making a big mistake in France. You're letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in. "Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon," the 80-year-old Republican added. “If Europe doesn't close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.”

Immigration remains central to Trump's political agenda

Trump made combating illegal immigration a central pledge of his 2024 presidential campaign. His political messaging has frequently linked immigration to crime, public safety and national identity, at times relying on false claims that have drawn criticism for playing on racial fears.