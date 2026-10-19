/US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi describes foiled temple attack as ‘divine intervention’, criticises Vance and MAGA rhetoric

New Delhi: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said a jammed firearm averted a potential massacre at a Hindu temple near Chicago where he and his family were worshipping, calling the malfunction “divine intervention” amid what he described as surging anti-Indian hate.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, days after authorities charged 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, Illinois, in connection with an alleged plot targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora on 11 October, Krishnamoorthi recounted the scene. “It was a beautiful fall day here in the Chicago area... countless families were celebrating inside the temple, including my own. Little did we know that a gunman was outside in the parking lot with his semi-automatic weapon and 300 rounds of ammunition intent on committing a massacre. He took one shot and his gun malfunctioned, jammed,” he said. “But if that had not happened, we would be having a much different conversation today.”

Police said a vehicle registered to Paporakis entered the temple parking lot that afternoon. Prosecutors alleged he prepared an eight-page manifesto in which he expressed hatred for Indians, Jews, Black people and other minorities, describing them in dehumanising terms. He was arrested after a co-worker tip and faces charges including making a terrorist threat. No one was injured.

Krishnamoorthi, who has long worshipped at the temple with his elderly parents, called the discovery “very shocking” and “horrifying”, noting the manifesto’s explicit targeting of Indians among other groups.

The Illinois Democrat linked the incident to what he said was a sharp rise in anti-Indian rhetoric online and in politics over the past two years, directed even at figures such as Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Usha Vance. “I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat... we’ve got to condemn this hate,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi accused some MAGA politicians of using “anti-Indian hate as a political tool”, calling it “a horrible sin, horrible political sin” that “plays on people’s fears and their bigotry toward Indians”.

The Indian American congressman reacted sharply, when asked about US Vice-President JD Vance's recent comments, in which he referred to H-1B visa holders, predominantly Indian nationals, as “foreign indentured servants”.

“JD Vance should know better,” he said. “JD Vance is married to an Indian American. He has children basically of Indian descent, and he needs to speak out and condemn this anti-Indian rhetoric... By participating in this type of rhetoric, he may think that is somehow enhancing his political viability, but quite frankly to me, he is hurting Indian Americans and endangering them, and I think it’s got to stop.” Vance has since then described his wording as imperfect and said his criticism targeted companies, visa system rather than workers, while emphasising he loves his Indian in-laws.

On Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India this week for talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar focused on energy, trade and the strategic partnership, Krishnamoorthi said it would only help if Rubio and the Trump administration “listen carefully to concerns and address” issues. “If it’s merely... a situation where he’s delivering a one-way message, and he’s not listening... it’s not fruitful,” he added. He argued that US foreign policy conducted in a way that “pushes our friends, partners and allies away” risks damaging the relationship, while a partnership-focused approach would allow both countries to tackle common challenges.

Krishnamoorthi also called for greater accountability for social media platforms that amplify hate.

The US Congressman said the forthcoming midterm elections will deliver a clear advantage to Democrats in both the House and Senate.