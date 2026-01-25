/Watch: Trump predicts Netanyahu’s victory, says ‘You’re the man I want by my side’

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday (Oct 19), a day after publicly endorsing him for re-election ahead of Israel's October 27 parliamentary polls. During the conversation, Trump predicted Netanyahu would win and suggested they could work together again against Iran.

Netanyahu released a video of the call, in which the two leaders praised each other. “I think you're going to have a tremendous victory, actually,” Trump said, adding, “You're the man I want by my side, Bibi,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for joining Israel in military strikes against Iran in late February and suggested their mission was not over.

“Donald, we have a job to finish. We'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it,” Netanyahu said.

He did not elaborate but again described Iran's clerical leadership as “the greatest danger”. Iran's government remains in power nearly eight months after the joint attack.

Trump gives Netanyahu full endorsement

Trump announced his support for Netanyahu on Sunday through a post on his Truth Social platform. He praised the Israeli leader for standing firm despite opposition, including within Israel.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel itself,” Trump wrote.

He described Netanyahu as the kind of partner the United States wanted and called his message a “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the Israeli prime minister's re-election bid.

Netanyahu thanked Trump in a post on X, saying the two leaders would continue working together. “Together we will complete the mission!” he wrote.

Netanyahu has long sought US support for military action against Iran. However, Trump changed course in April and reached a ceasefire agreement with Tehran, which has since come under strain.

The phone call came after Netanyahu released a video from an air force base, saying Israel was prepared to strike its enemies whenever necessary.