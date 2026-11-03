A thick layer of toxic haze engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday (Nov 3) morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 451 at 8 am. The reading placed Delhi in the severe pollution category, raising concerns over worsening air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across the capital recorded severe pollution levels, while many other locations reported very poor air quality.

Several Delhi areas record ‘severe’ AQI

Rohini recorded an AQI of 429, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 424 and Bawana at 408, placing all three areas in the severe category.

Other parts of the city continued to experience very poor air quality. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, while R K Puram registered 374 and ITO recorded 373. Okhla Phase-2 and Chandni Chowk reported AQI levels of 352 each, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 355 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood at 328.

Some locations reported relatively better conditions, although their air quality remained poor. IGI Airport's Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 287, followed by Anand Vihar at 279, Uttam Nagar at 274 and IMD Lodhi Road at 226.

GRAP restrictions enforced across Delhi-NCR

Amid worsening pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region with immediate effect.

According to ANI, the Delhi Police also conducted vehicle checks at the Ghazipur border as restrictions under GRAP-II came into effect.

With Stage-I measures already in place, authorities across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been directed to strengthen pollution-control measures.

These include daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping of roads, along with water sprinkling mixed with dust suppressants on busy roads and congestion points. The measures will be prioritised before peak traffic hours.