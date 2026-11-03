/India breaks silence on Nepal helicopter mid-air collision: Early repatriation of the mortal remains underway

India on Tuesday (Nov 3) expressed its deepest condolences after an Indian national was killed when two helicopters collided mid-air during their landing sequence in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu said it is working in close coordination with Nepali authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the crash, officials confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national travelling on board the Fishtail Air helicopter. His body was transferred to a medical facility in Lukla, according to Inspector Mausam Tamang, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

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What we know about the injured

Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin who was also a passenger on the same aircraft, suffered injuries in the crash. He was subsequently airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu via a Prabhu Air helicopter, Inspector Tamang stated.

Additionally, both helicopter pilots received minor injuries and were transported to Kathmandu for further medical treatment.

The collision: What happened?

The collision, involving aircraft operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air, occurred at approximately 8:11 am while both helicopters were attempting to land at Pheriche, located in Ward 4 of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, the District Police Office reported, as noted by The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities stated that the total number of passengers on board both helicopters at the time of the impact remains unconfirmed, as law enforcement personnel continue gathering details surrounding the accident.