/White House list of 127 ‘promises kept’ by Trump claims India-US trade deal, India-Pak ceasefire

Just hours ahead of the US midterm elections just hours away, the White House on Monday (Nov 2) released a list of 127 promises it says US President Donald Trump has fulfilled since returning to office, highlighting what it describes as major gains in trade, foreign policy, immigration and the economy.

The document, titled “President Trump’s Second Term: Promises Made, Promises Kept, Results Delivered” was released on the final day of campaigning. Among its claims are improved trade agreements with India and Trump’s role in ending eight international conflicts, including the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.

India trade deal and Pakistan ceasefire feature in Trump’s list

The White House credited Trump with securing “new and improved trade agreements” with major partners, including India, China, Japan, the UK and the European Union. It said the countries covered account for more than half of global GDP. However, the India-US trade arrangement has not yet been finalised. The two countries announced a framework for an interim agreement in February, committing to work towards its implementation and a broader bilateral trade agreement.

In the list, the White House also claimed that Trump ended eight conflicts including the conflict between India and Pakistan last year.

New Delhi, however, has repeatedly rejected claims of Trump’s mediation in security a ceasefire between the two countries following Operation Sindoor in May 2025. India maintains that the understanding to halt military action came after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, without third-party involvement.

Border security, economy among other claims

On immigration, the White House highlighted military deployments along the US-Mexico border, resumed border wall construction and the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

It claimed that southwest border apprehensions fell 95 per cent compared with the annual average under former president Joe Biden. The administration also said more than three million undocumented migrants had left the country.

On the economy, the list cited tax deductions under the Working Families Tax Cuts, increased domestic oil and gas production and investment commitments secured through Trump's trade policies.

The administration also highlighted its artificial intelligence action plan, the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and NASA’s Artemis II mission.