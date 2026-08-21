/Where was Melania? Trump’s wife returns after weeks with cheeky 'missed me' joke: Her rare moments of humour in public

US First Lady Melania Trump made a rare joke about her long absence from the public eye on Thursday (Aug 20), opening a White House event with a line that immediately drew attention to the speculation surrounding her low public profile. "Good afternoon. I heard you missed me. Here I am," Melania said with a chuckle as she addressed guests in the White House Rose Garden.

The 56-year-old first lady had not been seen publicly since the FIFA World Cup final on July 19. She had also skipped several other high-profile appearances, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24.

Her latest appearance came as the White House was also facing questions over President Donald Trump's close aide Natalie Harp, who was among the people involved in Trump's secret aircraft switch during his Turkey trip.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Melania's public persona has generally been marked by a reserved, formal style, making moments when she uses humour or reacts spontaneously particularly noticeable.

'Empathy' moment that left White House crowd laughing

One of the most widely discussed examples came in May, when Melania praised her husband during an event honouring military mothers.

"Most know my husband as the strong Commander in Chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader," she said.

The room broke into laughter as she delivered the line, while Trump himself smiled. The moment quickly spread online and became one of the more unusual lighthearted moments of her second term.

'The robots are here'

Another memorable appearance came during a White House technology event in June, when Melania spoke about robotics and artificial intelligence alongside a humanoid robot.

Her highly formal delivery, followed by the line "The robots are here", became a viral moment and was picked up by late-night comedy programmes.

Taking the joke in 2016

Melania has also shown that she can play along with political humour. At the 2016 Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Trump joked about the controversy surrounding her Republican National Convention speech and its similarity to Michelle Obama's earlier remarks.