/'I want to destroy...': FBI charges 35-year-old woman with ISIS-inspired plot to bomb New York Capitol, 'kill the senators'

US authorities have charged a 35-year-old woman with attempting to provide material support to a designated "foreign terrorist organisation" after she allegedly told an FBI informant that she "wanted to destroy" the New York State Capitol and kill lawmakers.

The woman identified as Jessica Bowie was arrested on August 19 after investigators said she had acquired materials that could be used to make a bomb, including nails intended as shrapnel. She is accused of supporting the Islamic State group and discussing plans for an attack on the state Capitol in Albany.

The New York State Capitol in Albany houses the state's legislature and is a major centre of government.

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Alleged plan to bomb the Capitol

According to court filings, Bowie allegedly became a vocal online supporter of the Islamic State after converting to Islam. Investigators say she posted anti-American messages online, including expressions of support for the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The criminal complaint says Bowie told an FBI informant that she wanted to "destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting. I want them to lose a lot of important documents as well."

She allegedly discussed ways to study security at the Capitol, including visiting the area for picnics. Bowie, as per an AFP report, told the informant that she would "make it a point to have picnics by the capital to observe". In encrypted messages, she also mentioned that she had "picked up some anarchist literature at the social justice center" which "could have some good tips."

Bowie allegedly considered disguising herself as a food delivery worker to gain access to the building and plant a bomb. She also discussed fleeing to Syria after the attack, according to the complaint.

Investigators say she sought bomb-making guidance

Authorities allege Bowie asked the FBI informant for advice on making explosives. She reportedly acquired a DoorDash bag as part of the alleged plan and obtained components that could be used in an explosive device.

The complaint also says she discussed potentially carrying out further attacks if she managed to escape to Syria. Times Square in New York City was among the locations she allegedly mentioned.

Arrest followed FBI investigation