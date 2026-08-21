/China rejects US call to isolate Iran, says 'sanctions and pressure' will not resolve conflict

China on Friday (Aug 21) rejected the United States' push for countries, including Beijing, to help isolate Iran's economy, saying "sanctions and pressure" would not resolve the conflict in the Middle East. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called for a political and diplomatic solution as Washington steps up economic pressure on Tehran. "Sanctions and pressure will not help resolve the issue," Lin told reporters at a briefing. He urged "all relevant parties to take responsible measures and resolve the problem through political and diplomatic means".

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit the White House on September 24.

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US pressuring allies to support Iran economic pressure campaign

The response came a day after the United States called on its allies and China to join President Donald Trump's campaign to isolate Iran economically.

Trump had announced what he described as the "MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY", promising unprecedented economic warfare and isolation against Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has since reinforced the message, warning countries that continue economic ties with Iran could face consequences. "Any remaining tie to Tehran will hasten a nation's economic oblivion, whether that tie be purposefully constructed or willfully ignored," Bessent said on X.

Washington has not yet detailed the full scope of the measures. Bessent said further details would be provided during a press conference on Monday. Asked about pressure on China, Bessent said some discussions were better conducted privately, while urging Beijing to "get with the program".

Iran calls US sanctions 'economic terrorism'

Tehran has rejected the US campaign, accusing Washington of using economic pressure to divert attention from its own problems. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the proposed campaign as a diversion from what he called America's "unprecedented debt & surging interest costs".