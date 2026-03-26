/Melania Trump walks along humanoid robot Figure 03 in White House

A humanoid robot sauntered down the Red Carpet in the White House hallway with US First Lady Melania Trump on March 26, 2026, for the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit." The robot then introduced itself as "Figure 03," and greeted the guests in 11 different languages.

"I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education," said the Robot while joining Trump in the East Room. Melania thanked the robot for joining her, "It's fair to state, you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House." She then went on to suggest that the Artificial intelligence will move outside of our phones to the humanoid robots.

Trump said that Figure 03 was a US-made humanoid robot, a guest at the White House and used its appearance as a promotion for the collaboration between AI companies and the government to work together and use AI for student instruction.

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Melania, a former model, further optimistically presented the humanoid as a part of a future delivering lessons in classical studies, mathematics and other subjects to students based on their cognitive abilities. She greeted all the “human capital” present in the White House, calling upon them to harness it to empower their communities.

“Nowhere else could such a concentration of excellence be assembled, from AI pioneers like OpenAI, Palantir, and xAI, to tech platforms like Google and Meta, creative engines like Adobe and Microsoft, plus human connectivity through Zoom Communications…This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders: harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies,” said Melania.

Figure 03 was developed by a Silicon Valley-based robotics company, Figure AI, and uses the Helix engine for performing autonomous tasks. It has a value of $25,000. Trump said they can accelerate civilisation with enterprises delivering innovation, the government create scales, and the capital market finances the distribution of these emerging technologies.