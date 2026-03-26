On March 25, 2026, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon was questioned by a reporter about Israel's secretive nuclear program and why it was justified for Israel to have a secretive nuclear program and why any other country in the Middle East does not have the same right.

“Sir, everyone knows that Israel is a nuclear power. Former nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu fled Israel to London, and he gave that important interview with the Times of London, and he was kidnapped back to Israel and was arrested for 18 years,” said the reporter. He then asked, “Why does Israel have the right to acquire nuclear weapons, but no other Middle Eastern country has that same right?”

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Danon responded that Israel is a stabilising force, it signs treaties, while Iran is an aggressor. “Israel is a stabilising force in the region. We want peace. Allow me to answer that. We sign peace treaties, we promote peace, we pray for peace. When you look at the Iranian regime, they are doing exactly the opposite,” said Dannon. He continued that Iran attacked 13 countries within a month, and Israel, in its entire 77 years of existence, did not attack 13 countries.

The reporter again asked if he would be responding to the question of nuclear capability. “Can you answer my question about nuclear capabilities?” Dannon responded, “I did. Thank you.” Israel has never admitted to having nuclear power. It maintains a doctrine of nuclear-ambiguity, -or nuclear-opacity but ever since the revelations by whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, it is widely believed that Israel does possess at least 90 nuclear warheads according to SIPRI and The Federation of American Scientists. Israel has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), while Iran has signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1968, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 1996, the Partial Test Ban Treaty in 1963, and signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015 until Trump walked out of the deal in 2018.