Israeli soldiers subjected a 1-year-old child to torture in Central Gaza on Sunday to pressure his detained father into a false confession, reported Anadolu Agency, citing Palestinian TV. The one-year-old was tortured in front of his father, his leg was burnt using cigarettes, and a metal nail was used to prick his wound, according to a medical report, cited by Palestinian media and Al Jazeera Arabic.

The child is identified as Karim Abu Nassar, who lived in the Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza. According to the report, his father, Osama Abu Nassar, was taking his son to buy supplies in the vicinity of the camp and was caught up in gunfire near his home and was force by Israeli soldier to approach a near by check post where he was stripped and interrogated.

Images shared by news outlets showed visible, dark, circular marks, largely understood to be caused by the cigarettes, on the child’s leg. The child was taken hostage by the Israeli forces and was returned to his family through the Red Cross after 10 hours; the father remains detained.

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Osama had a horse which he used to earn his livelihood; he was traumatised due to the impact of the war, and after the death of his horse. He was receiving treatment, his family has appealed to interantional organisation to intervene and secure the release of his father. It remains unknown what confession the Israeli forces were seeking from him.

Staffs from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Gaza and West Bank residents were systematically tortured to extract confessions using waterboarding and beating that serve the Israeli narrative. Hundreds of Palestinians are still held in detention centres such as Sde Teiman and Ofer Prison.

Since the ceasefire was implemented in October 2025, 677 Palestinians have been killed and 1,813 injured in the attacks of Israeli forces. The ceasefire halted three year long war which killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 171,000 since October 2023, and destroyed 90 per cent of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.