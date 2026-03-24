/LaGuardia crash: Flight attendant survives seat ejection 100m from the plane

Solange Tremblay, a flight attendant at Air Canada, miraculously survived after her seat was ejected 100 metres from the plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, her daughter said Monday. The CRJ-900 jet operated by Jazz Aviation collided with a fire truck as it landed, killing both the pilot and the copilot. Her daughter, Sarah Lepine, told a Canadian news station that it was a “total miracle” that she survived. Tremblay suffered from multiple fractures in her leg and was taken to a hospital for surgery. Lepine exclaimed that a “guardian angel” was watching over her.

“I’m still trying to understand how all this happened,” Lepine said, “but she definitely has a guardian angel watching over her.”

Solange Tremblay had been working for Jazz Aviation as a flight attendant for the last 26 years. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti described Tremblay’s survival as a miracle, when “compared to the destruction of the nose of the plane”. He suggested that the flight attendant's seat is a “jumpseat which folds down and bolts to the wall of the cock pit”. These seats are supposedly designed to withstand a crash more than the passenger seats, as the flight attendant has to help the passengers in such a scenario.

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Jazz Aviation is owned by Chorus Aviation. It is an independent regional airline and operates short-haul flights on behalf of Air Canada. The CRJ-900 jet carrying around 70 passengers was landing when it collided with a firetruck which was responding to another plane, on Sunday night in New York local time. Two pilots, identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, died in the crash. Two port authorities, Sergeant Michael Orsillo and Officer Adrian Baez, who were operating the truck, were also injured but not seriously. None of the passengers sustained life-threatening injury.

US President Donald Trump called it a “terrible” situation, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called it “deeply saddening”.