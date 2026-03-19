/Oil price shocks: When was the crude oil price highest in history?

One of the most severe financial market crises was driven by the US housing bubble and speculative trading. In 2008 the US housing market went from boom to bust. According to a 2011 Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission report, the massive deregulation, low interest rates, and lax lending standards led to banks giving mortgages to people and businesses with high credit risks. Rapid buying and selling for profit created artificial and rapid price appreciation. This speculative investment led to a boom in the commodity market, and oil prices went as high as $147 per barrel, then plummeted by over 70 per cent to around $40 per barrel.