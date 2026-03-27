Who is Charlie Puth's wife? Here's everything to know about the singer and Brooke Sansone's love story

The singer and PR coordinator have known each other for a long time. Puth officially hard-launched his relationship on Instagram in December 2022 and later made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammy party in February 2023.

In 2023, Puth proposed to Sansone, announcing the news with his fans while sharing a heartfelt post, jotting, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie. I love you endlessly, forever and ever and ever."

They were married on September 7, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.