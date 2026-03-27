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Who is Charlie Puth's wife? Here's everything to know about the singer and Brooke Sansone's love story

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 13:53 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 13:53 IST

Charlie Puth and his wife made headlines recently for welcoming their first child together, a baby boy, which sparked curiosity among fans about who his wife is and what she does. Here's what we know.

About Charlie Puth and his wife
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(Photograph: Instagram)

About Charlie Puth and his wife

Charles Otto Puth Jr. is a singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer. He gained popularity through his music, which has heavy classical music influences. He is the man behind global hits like "See You Again" and "Attention," and has amassed a vast fanbase over the years.

Charlie Puth: American singer-songwriter and musician
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Charlie Puth: American singer-songwriter and musician

Charlie Puth is a highly successful American singer and pop record-breaking artist known for crafting viral songs, such as "See You Again" and "Attention". Gaining recognition from social media, he has received much love from his fans, along with four Grammy nominations.

Who is Charlie Puth's wife?
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Who is Charlie Puth's wife?

Charlie Puth married Brooke Sansone in 2024, and the couple have been living a happily married life since then. Before their marriage, the pair were childhood friends. Sansone is into digital marketing and is a PR coordinator.

Their love story
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Their love story

The singer and PR coordinator have known each other for a long time. Puth officially hard-launched his relationship on Instagram in December 2022 and later made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammy party in February 2023.

In 2023, Puth proposed to Sansone, announcing the news with his fans while sharing a heartfelt post, jotting, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie. I love you endlessly, forever and ever and ever."

They were married on September 7, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Puth and Brooke Sansone welcome their first child
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Puth and Brooke Sansone welcome their first child

Renowned singer Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone Puth, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They named their son Jude Crawford Puth, born on March 13, 2026. Taking to social media, the couple shared the good news via a joint Instagram post on March 23, expressing their utmost joy and marking a new start in their journey as a family of three, writing, "Hey Jude 3.13.26."

His net worth
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(Photograph: Instagram)

His net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the artist has an estimated net worth of $35 million. Additionally, the artist has released his fourth studio album, “Whatever's Clever,” on March 27, 2026.

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Who is Charlie Puth's wife? Here's everything to know about the singer and Brooke Sansone's love story
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Who is Charlie Puth's wife? Here's everything to know about the singer and Brooke Sansone's love story

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