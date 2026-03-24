/It's a boy! Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone welcome their first child | See pics

The renowned singer and songwriter Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with fans through social media on Monday, and also announced their newborn's name.

Charlie Puth welcomes his son

Introducing his son, the singer shared a series of intimate photos on his Instagram and revealed that the couple had named their son Jude. Offering glimpses of their special moments as parents, he captioned the post, "Hey Jude. 3.13.26"

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Singer shares intimate moments with son

In one of the slides, the baby can be seen wrapped snugly in a white blanket. The new parents dressed their child in a blue-and-white striped onesie. In another image, Puth can be seen cradling his son, and he has also shared close-up shots of Jude’s tiny hand and nose.

As soon as the photos surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

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Sweet introduction wins hearts

The couple revealed that their son was born on March 13, 2026, and his full name is Jude Crawford Puth. His wife posted a few other photos, calling him her "whole world." The series of photos also featured Polaroid snapshots of their hospital stay during Jude's birth.

About Charlie and Brooke's love story

Charlie and Brooke were childhood friends before they began dating in 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2024 and are often seen attending events together.

They announced their pregnancy in October 2025 through a music video for Changes. Later, Puth also confirmed that they were expecting during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.