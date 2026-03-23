/Aquaman star Jason Momoa shares update post evacuating North Shore home amid Hawaii floods

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, had to face a shocking turn of events at his home in Hawaii after he had to flee, which has been affected due to the flooding situation. The actor has now shared his harrowing experience that has even left his family shaken.

Jason Momoa shares his experience of of fleeing Hawaii with his family

Sharing footage of flooding near his dad's place, landslides and snapped trees, Jason Momoa shared in his Instagram clip that he and his family had to flee their North Shore haven as flash floods ravaged O'ahu.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stated, "I got my family with me. We got out of the North Shore...our power went off. We're safe for now, but there are a lot of people who weren't, so we're sending all our love. The North Shore is pretty gnarly right now. So hopefully everyone's safe and getting out."

This has sparked concern amongst his fans and replied to him for being safe. One user wrote, "Dear God, this is breaking. Prayers and so much love to you all." Another user wrote, "I'm praying for everyone' safety." “All my prayers for these people. God is good,” wrote the third user.

The O'ahu department of emergency management had previously issued a warning urging residents to evacuate the area, as per the report of PEOPLE. Reportedly, officials confirmed that hundreds of people had been rescued from the flooding in O'ahu so far. Gov. Josh Green said the cost of the storm could exceed $1 billion. “This is going to have a very serious consequence for us as a state,” he explained at a news conference.

About Jason Momoa and upcoming project

Jason made his acting debut as Jason Ioane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii (1999–2001), which was followed by portrayals of Ronon Dex on the Syfy science fiction series Stargate Atlantis (2005–2009), and Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones (2011–2012)

He went on to play the lead roles in the Discovery Channel historical drama series Frontier (2016–2018) and the Apple TV shows See (2019–2022) and Chief of War (2025).