/Happy birthday, Kangana Ranaut! How rich is the Tanu Weds Manu actor

According to her election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, as reported by Mint, she declared total assets of over ₹91 crore and liabilities exceeding ₹17 crore, bringing her estimated net worth to around ₹74 crore. Coming to her movable assets, it is reportedly valued at around ₹28.73 crore. Apart from that, she also holds shares in Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd and Manikarnika Space LLP, which are valued at around ₹1.21 crore.

