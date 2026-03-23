/Happy birthday, Kangana Ranaut! How rich is the Tanu Weds Manu actor

Actor and BJP Leader, Kangana Ranaut turned 40. Known for movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Thalaivii, Manikarnika, Fashion, and more, she started her acting career in 2006. Read on to find out her net worth and more.
Kangana Ranaut turned 40 on Monday. Known for her powerful performances in the Indian cinema, she has also paved her way to politics. She is often in the headlines for her remarks on Bollywood and Indian politics. Let's have a look at her net worth and film career.
Born on March 23, 1986, in Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut shifted to Mumbai as a teenager to pursue acting and got her breakthrough with the film Gangster: A Love Story in 2006, opposite Emraan Hashmi. While she started her career with a love story, the actor soon shifted her focus to strong, unconventional female characters.
Queen, which was released in 2013, is said to be a turning point in her acting career. She played a woman rediscovering herself in the film. Then came Tanu Weds Manu Returns, in which she impressed fans with her dual roles. Some of her popular films are Tanu Weds Manu, Thalaivii, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Fashion, Emergency, Panga, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and more.
According to her election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, as reported by Mint, she declared total assets of over ₹91 crore and liabilities exceeding ₹17 crore, bringing her estimated net worth to around ₹74 crore. Coming to her movable assets, it is reportedly valued at around ₹28.73 crore. Apart from that, she also holds shares in Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd and Manikarnika Space LLP, which are valued at around ₹1.21 crore.
As per reports, she owns a high-end BMW and Mercedes-Benz models, and a Vespa scooter. He also has gold, silver, and diamonds jewelleries worth around ₹8.5 crore. Ranaut's immovable assets include properties in Mumbai, Manali, and commercial units in Chandigarh, which are valued at ₹62 crore approx.
Ranaut has won multiple National Film Awards for her films, but in 2024, she entered electoral politics and became a Member of Parliament. The actor secured a seat in the Lok Sabha by winning the election from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.