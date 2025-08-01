/Jason Momoa birthday special: Game of Thrones to Aquaman, iconic roles portrayed by actor

On the occasion of Jason Momoa's birthday, let's revisit the iconic roles portrayed by the actor, be it suspense or action.
Jason Momoa has established himself as one of the memorable performers, be it in television and film, showcasing his charisma and strong build. He is best known for his roles on Game of Thrones and Aquaman. Let's check out the best performances by the actor.
Jason Momoa has featured in the popular franchise part titled Fast X. He played the role of Dante Reyes, son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge against Dom and his crew for the death of his father and loss of his family's fortune in Fast Five (2011).
Superhero film based on the DC character of the same name, Jason played the role of the titular character and Arthur Curry. A half-Atlantean, half-human who is reluctant to be king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. He is a member of the Justice League. He possesses superhuman strength and durability, has hydrokinetic powers, can communicate with sea creatures, and can swim at supersonic speeds.
The American Fantasy series Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of high fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. Jason played the role of Khal Drogo, a powerful khal, or warlord, of the Dothraki people and husband to Daenerys Targaryen.
In the movie, Jason featured as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, a struggling video game store owner and former game champion.
In Dune, Jason played the role of Duncan Idaho, a fictional character in the Dune universe created by Frank Herbert. He played it first in the 2021 Denis Villeneuve film Dune and the upcoming third installment, Dune: Part Three (2026).
Conan the Barbarian is based on the character of the same name created by Robert E Howard. It is a new interpretation of the Conan myth and stars Jason in the titular role.