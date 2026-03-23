/Badshah's Tateeree controversy: Haryana Police takes down hundreds of social media links, warns of strict action

Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree, which was released on March 1, 2026, had sparked intense controversy over alleged obscene, misogynistic and school-girl sexualising lyrics. The song later promoted an FIR and NCW summons. In the latest development, the Haryanvi police have removed several of the social media links and have warned of strict action.

More details of Haryanvi police removing social media links

According to reports, a total of 857 links linked to the song have been taken down so far, including 150 videos on YouTube and over 700 Instagram reels. This comes after several FIRs were registered in the state, alleging that the song contains inappropriate and objectionable references, particularly referencing women and minors.

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Reportedly, the police have stated that the removal of the song had been carried out in coordination with social media platforms through legal procedures. Notices have also been issued to ensure that all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short-form content, are taken down.

Tateeree song controversy: FIR, NCW summon

The FIR was registered against the rapper at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula district. It was filed by a resident, Abhay Choudhry, who alleged that his latest music video contains obscene and objectionable content that insults women. As per the complaint, the video shows girls in school uniforms, with inappropriate gestures and language. Reportedly, the police have charged Badshah under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning obscene acts and songs, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The FIR also claimed that the music video features girls dressed in school uniforms within a school-like setting referred to as "Badshala", which the complainant noted as a misrepresentation of the term "pathshala". The complaint expressed that these videos and lyrics could convey harmful messages to society.

Later, the Haryana Women's Commission also took a step against Badshah after receiving complaints about the song's lyrics and visuals. As per reports, commission chairperson Renu Bhatia stated that Badshah has been called to appear before the panel to clarify the intent behind the track.