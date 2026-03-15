/Badshah Tateeree row: Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly issues death threats to rapper- 'Will shoot you in forehead'

Amid the ongoing controversy around Badshah's recently released song Tateeree, the rapper has reportedly received a death threat allegedly from a gang member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat is said to have surfaced through a Facebook post that quickly went viral on social media.

Alleged threat to Badshah

According to reports, the alleged threat was posted on Facebook from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit. It claimed to have a connection with members of the Bishnoi gang, and the message gave a direct warning to Badshah.

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The now viral screenshot reads, "Singer Badshah, you have tried to ruin the culture of Haryana. We showed you the trailer in your club in 2024; next time we will shoot you directly in the forehead."

Additionally, the post also claimed responsibility for a recent firing case at an office on Assandh Road in Panipat.

However, the authenticity of the post has not been verified yet.

Viral screenshot/Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly issues threats to Badshah Photograph: (X)

What's the controversy?

The alleged threat stems from Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, receiving backlash for the Haryanvi track Tateeree. It has been criticised by several listeners for allegedly containing objectionable lyrics and visuals.

Several individuals have claimed that the song depicts women from Haryana in a derogatory way, as the visuals show girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making gestures that many consider unsuitable.

After many groups and social media users criticised the song, police in Haryana registered an FIR against the singer, and an investigation is underway. This outrage also led the singer to take down the track from everywhere.

Badshah issues a public apology

Following the backlash, Badshah issued a public apology on social media. In the video message, he said, "My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt," he said. "I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner."

"I am from the hip hop genre, so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the children," he said, appealing for forgiveness. "But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son, and forgive me."