/'That wig is killing me': Fans react to Dwayne Johnson's look as Maui in Moana live-action trailer | Watch

Disney on Monday released the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, and fans can't get over the look of Dwayne Johnson, who plays Maui in the film. Nearly a decade after the original animated movie, the audience will be able to witness the reimagined version of the beloved story.

About the trailer

The trailer opens with Catherine Laga'aia, who is set to portray Moana, the daughter of Motunui’s chief. Just like the animated film, she goes on a dangerous journey to save her island. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse of the iconic song How Far I’ll Go from the 2016 film, which was originally performed by Auliʻi Cravalho.

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Dwayne Johnson as Maui

While netizens are excited about the film, they can't get over the look of Johnson as Maui, the shape-shifting demigod. Though he was the original voice of the character, the actor's full live-action form has received mixed reactions on social media.

In the trailer, he appears with prosthetics, magical tattoos, and long flowing hair, sparking a discussion online.

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Fans reactions

Many praised the visuals of the film as the trailer, but Johnson's appearance has become a topic of conversation on social media. One user wrote, "That wig they put on the rock is killing me." Another said, "The guy who plays her father looks more like Maui." Another comment read, "Live-action Maui looks so goofy bro." "The rock with hair disturbs me in ways I never thought possible," said another. "They did Maui dirty in this trailer," read one comment. Another X user posted the photo of Johnson's character, saying, "Im sorry, these live action Disney remakes need to die. Absolutely embarrassing on all levels."

About Moana

The live-action remake is directed by Thomas Kail and revolves around Moana, who is chosen to go on a venture and seek out Maui. It is said to follow the storyline of the original film, and the viewers will see the epic voyage once again.

Alongside Johnson and Laga'aia, the cast features John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.