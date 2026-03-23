/Zendaya and Tom Holland pack in rare PDA as they step out in Los Angles amid wedding rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped in Los Angeles over the weekend amid swirling wedding rumours. The couple made a rare public outing and held hands while enjoying a casual night out with friends on March 20. Their public outing comes days after stylist Law Roach claimed that they two had married in secret sometime back.

Zendaya and Tom Holland step out in public together

Paparazzi captured the pair strolling hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, looking relaxed and happy. Zendaya looked pretty in a white skirt and a long sleeve top, ballet flats, a massive watch and subtle gold band on her ring finger that hinted a possible wedding ring.

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Tom complemented her in a black-and-white striped T-shirt, baseball cap, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Their subtle PDA moment offered a glimpse into their grounded dynamic amid Hollywood chaos. Neither wore obvious matching rings but their chemistry was hard to miss. Tom and Zendaya have often been appreciated for keep their romance subtle and low-key. The sighting, over two weeks after Roach’s claim, quelled separation fears while teasing more questions.

Tom and Zendaya are married?

At the 2026 Actor Awards held on March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet and claimed that Tom and Zendaya had gotten married.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it!” Roach declared playfully. When pressed by the reporter, he doubled down, saying, “It’s very true.”

The statement led to online frenzy with fans wanting a confirmation from the stars. Earlier Zendaya’s outing at the Golden Globes 2025 had sparked engagement rumours as the actress had flashed a diamond ring.

The ‘Euphoria ‘ star and ‘Spider-Man actor’ first linked romantically in 2021, and have stayed tight-lipped about their status. Fans dissected every photo, including viral AI-generated wedding images that tricked even close loved ones.

How Zendaya responded to the rumours

Zendaya seemingly addressed the buzz during her March 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Host Jimmy Kimmel noted, “I’m sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.” She responded coyly, “Oh, really? I haven’t seen them.”On the fake photos, Zendaya revealed, “Many people have been fooled by them.” She shared a funny encounter, “I was just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous!’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’”

The actress shared a spoof wedding video to “clear the confusion,” keeping the mystery alive without confirmation.

The Euphoria star and Spider-Man actor first linked romantically in 2021, and have stayed tight-lipped about their status. Fans dissected every photo, including viral AI-generated wedding images that tricked even close loved ones.

How Zendaya responded to the rumours

Zendaya seemingly addressed the buzz during her March 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Host Jimmy Kimmel noted, “I’m sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.” She responded coyly, “Oh, really? I haven’t seen them.”On the fake photos, Zendaya revealed, “Many people have been fooled by them.” She shared a funny encounter, “I was just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous!’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’”

The actress shared a spoof wedding video to “clear the confusion,” keeping the mystery alive without confirmation.