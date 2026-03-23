/Reacher actor Alan Ritchson caught on video in an alleged brawl with neighbour

Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson, best known for shows Reacher, Blood Drive and Titans, among others, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor has sparked controversy after a clip of him being indulged in an alleged fight with his neighbour has gone viral.

Viral clip of Alan Ritchson in alleged fight with neighbour

In one of the clips shared by an X user, Alan Ritchson was caught fighting with a neighbour in Tennessee, and the incident is now under investigation. It can be seen Alan going toe-to-toe with a man while two kids, who are allegedly the actor's children, appear to be nearby on motorbikes.

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The alleged victim Ronnie Taylor, as per the report of TMZ, has stated that Alan was riding his green Kawasaki bike through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb. Ronnie claims Alan was flying at excessive speed, reviving his engine and disturbing the peace.

Following this, Taylor says when he asked to stop, things turned physical, leading him to go to cops and report that Alan punched him in the face and kicked him. Taylor claims Alan fell off his bike, got back on, and tried to run him off. Taylor has reportedly accused Alan of hitting him "at least 4 times" while he was on the ground, which has allegedly left him with bruises and swelling.

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All about Alan Ritchson

He gained prominence in the acting industry and had made his acting debut as Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry, on the CW superhero series Smallville. He subsequently had a starring role in the Spike TV sitcom Blue Mountain State (2010–2012), a role he reprised in the 2016 film sequel. He also headlined the SyFy action series Blood Drive (2017).