/Reacher star Alan Ritchson confirms he spoke to James Gunn about playing DCU's Batman



Alan Ritchson, star of Amazon’s hit series Reacher, has long expressed interest in donning the cape and cowl as Batman in the DCU. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is a big fan of James Gunn and confirmed that he has talked about the role with Gunn. While the DCU’s Batman film was announced some time ago, updates have been scarce, apart from news that the project is still in the scripting phase and will be based on the Batman: The Brave and the Bold comic storyline.

Alan Ritchson on talking to James Gunn

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to Variety, Ritchson opened up about his admiration for Gunn while tempering expectations about his Batman prospects. "Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true."

Ritchson could still join the DCU

This suggests that Gunn and DC Studios may be looking at a different direction for the Caped Crusader, but Ritchson’s confidence about joining the DCU hints at a range of other roles he could take on, whether as a hero or villain.

What’s next for Batman in the DCU?

Fans may get their first look at the new Batman before his solo outing, possibly through a cameo or a team-up with David Corenswet’s Superman, something Gunn has teased in past interviews. Although the DCU’s standalone Batman film is still some way off, audiences can also look forward to Matt Reeves’s highly anticipated sequel to 2019's The Batman, which is now in pre-production and slated for release in 2027.