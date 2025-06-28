/Reacher season 4: Jay Baruchel drops out of series, to be replaced by Just Friends star

American popular crime series Reacher is prepping up for the fourth season and fans cannot wait to watch their favourite stars. A few days back there were reports that the makers had added some major stars into its line-up, ie, Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, and Kevin Corrigan. But, in the latest development, Jay Baruchel has dropped out of the show and will be reportedly replaced by a Just Friends actor. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports.

Why did Jay Baruchel drop out of the show?

According to several reports, Jay Baruchel had to quit the show in the midst of attending to a personal matter. Not many details have been provided and the makers are moreover yet to make a statement in regard to this.

Reportedly, instead of Jay Baruchel, actor Rodriguez-Marquette will now be filling the shoes of the character Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman, which is from the Lee Child's 13th book in his Jack Reacher series Gone Tomorrow, on which the new season would be based.

Who is Rodriguez-Marquette?

Also known as Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette is an American actor who rose to fame after playing the role of Adam Brody in the ABC show Aliens in the Family in 1996. Later he portrayed the role of Marc Delgado on the Lifetime medical drama series Strong Medicine.

His notable works in films include America Gun, Remember the Daze, The Education of Charlie Banks, Just Friends, Freddy Vs Jason, Alpha Dog, The Tic Code, Bad Country, Night of the Living Deb, and Fear Inc among others. He has also worked in other TV shows including Miracles, Huff, Joan of Arcadia, Weeds, Criminal Minds, Outlaw, and House among others.

All about the Reacher series

The Reacher series developed by Nick Santora for Amazon Prime Video is based on the book series of the same name by Lee Chila. It tells the story when a retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians.