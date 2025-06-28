/My Mom Jane: Mariska Hargitay on her directorial debut with documentary about her mother and actress Jayne Mansfield

My Mom Jane, the latest documentary which is based on the Hollywood legendary actress Jayne Mansfield has been creating quite a buzz almost a month later after its release. Mariska Hargitay who made her directorial debut with this, is the daughter of the icon. The director and actress recently spoke about her mother Jayne and what made her think to make this film her debut in direction.

Mariska Hargitay on My Mom Jane documentary

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and producer said, “It was really during the Covid that I had all this time to process things that I never had processed before, and I started reading these letters from people who knew her. I was so moved by the generosity and thoughtfulness that people would send me what felt like these precious little pieces of her.”

She further said, "This one woman she used to drive to (Mansfield's) house and sit in the driveway and listen to her play the violin, which piqued my interest but also made me think about, 'Who was this person behind what we saw on this iconic level?'. I started wanting to know who she was".

For the unversed, My Mom Jane is a documentary that showcases Mariska Hargitay's journey to understand and embrace the public and private legacy of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield. The film had its world premiere in the Cannes Classics section of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. It received a limited theatrical release on June 20 and was released on HBO and Max on June 27.

All about Jayne Mansfield

Jayne Mansfield was an American actress who reigned the era of the 1950s and early 1960s. She rose to fame after playing the role of fictional actress Rita Marlowe in Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? on Broadway in 1955-56 and reprised it in the 1957 film adaptation.

Her notable works in films include A Guide for the Married Man, The Fat Spy, Panic Button, Single Room Furnished, and The Wild, Wild World of Jayne Mansfield among others. She has also been featured in several TV shows including The Red Skelton Hour, Monte Carlo, Kraft Mystery Theater,

Follow the Sun, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour among others.