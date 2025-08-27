/After Jensen Ackles, Tyler Hoechlin also throws his hat in for DCU’s Batman role in Brave and the Bold

Tyler Hoechlin, best known for playing Superman in CW's Superman & Lois, shared with fans that he is open to playing Batman in the DCU's upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie. He is the second actor to show an interest in the role; recently, Jensen Ackles also expressed an interest in playing the DCU's take on the Dark Knight. However, the movie is still in the script phase, and James Gunn had recently shared, while promoting the ongoing second season of Peacemaker, that he is very involved with the project and that DC Studios has a specific tone in mind.

Tyler Hoechlin on Batman vs Superman

Speaking to ScreenRant at FansExpo Canada, Tyler Hoechlin was asked about his take on DC fans wanting The Batman by Matt Reeves to be incorporated into the DCU to which he said, “Well, selfishly, I'm going to say no because I still want to play Batman, and to preside Reeves and Robert Pattinson” but added, “maybe leave the door open for maybe an additional whole new envisioning of Batman versus Superman.”

What we know so far about Brave and the Bold

Currently, Andy Muschietti is attached to direct. The project will be based on Batman: The Brave and the Bold comic book storyline and focuses on Batman's relationship with his son Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of Robin. Damian is the secret lovechild of Talia Al Ghul and Batman, who has been trained as an assassin but left in his father's care when he turned 15. Unlike Batman, he has no qualms about killing criminals, which causes tension between the two.

Possible Batman DCU debut before Brave and the Bold

It will be a while before we get an official update on the project, but we could get a chance at seeing the DCU's Batman before his standalone film, as Gunn has hinted that it may be a possibility. This could be in the planned Superman sequel or, if DC fans are really lucky, in the upcoming Clayface movie, which will serve as the origin story for one of Batman's most infamous villains and is slated for a 2026 release.