/K-pop girl group ITZY's Yuna makes her solo debut, says 'want to show natural positive energy'

Yuna, aka Shin Yuna, a renowned K-pop idol who is part of the girl group ITZY and the youngest member, made her debut in 2019. Recognised for her energetic performances and vibrant visuals, the singer made her solo debut in her music career. Yuna recently spoke about her venture into a solo music career.

What did Yuna say about her solo debut?

The maknae of ITZY, Yuna, made her solo debut and spoke during a press conference for her album titled Ice Cream. She reportedly said, “I feel as nervous as I did when I first debuted with ITZY, but just as excited.” There's definitely pressure because it's my solo after seven years. I want to do well. Watching Yeji handle her solo so confidently inspired me in a positive way and pushed me to prepare even harder."

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She further said, "When we promote as a group, the five of us move like one body and support each other. For my solo, I kept thinking I had to fill the space for myself. I missed the members a lot during the process, but it also became a chance for me to grow. The biggest strength I want to show through this solo is my bright, natural positive energy."

She had recently made her acting debut in the latest show, Undercover Miss Hong, in which she played the role of Hong Jang-mi, the spirited younger sister of the lead character, played by Park Shin Hye.

All about ITZY

The girl group has been formed by the agency JYP Entertainment. They consist of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, among others. They made their debut with a single album in 2019 with It'z Different, and their song Dalla Dalla topped the charts within no time.