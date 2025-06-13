/K-pop girl group ITZY member Yuna to make acting debut in Park Shin-hye's drama?

South Korean renowned girl group ITZY's youngest member Yuna might be making a career shift after reports of making her acting debut in A Rainbow exploded online.

What role will Yuna play in the upcoming drama?

As per several posts on social media, it is now being speculated that Yuna might be prepping to launch her acting career soon. Reportedly, she might be appearing in an upcoming K-drama titled Miss Undercover Boss. She will supposedly portray the sister of the female lead, Park Shin-hye.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "What, wow". Another user wrote, "It's over for everybody". "Don't lie to me cuz I will be on your case", wrote the third user. Miss Undercover Boss, is reportedly aiming for a 2026 release on tvN. It will be directed by Park Seon-ho of Business Proposal fame and scripted by Moon Hyun-kung known for Memorials.

All about ITZY

The girl group has been formed by the agency JYP Entertainment. They consist of five members Yeji, Lia, Ryujn, Chaeryeong, and Yuna among others. They made their debut with a single album in 2019 with It'z Different and their song Dalla Dalla topped the charts within no time.

For the unversed, the group's name in Korean means ‘To have’ in Korean. ITZY is recognized for its teen crush concept and explores themes of independence and self-love in its music. Their notable tracks include Wannabe, Shy, and In the Morning among others.

The group achieved two further million-seller albums with their sixth and seventh EPs, Cheshire (2022) and Kill My Doubt (2023). Their following two EPs, Born to Be and Gold, were released in 2024. Their tenth EP, Girls Will Be Girls, was released in June 2025.

ITZY was the first K-pop girl group in history to achieve a "Rookie Grand Slam" by winning all the Rookie of the Year awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, 2019 Melon Music Awards, 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and 29th Seoul Music Awards.