/Screen Awards 2026 nominations: Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Homeland earn nods, check out full list

The award season is not yet over in B-Town. The Screen Academy unveiled its full list of nominees for the upcoming Screen Awards 2026. Dhruandhar earned a whopping 24 nominations in various categories while Saiyaara scored 17 nominations.

The Screen Awards will take place on April 5 in Mumbai and will honour the best of Hindi cinema and OTT content from 2025.

This year’s nominations span 31 categories, recognising excellence in performance, direction, music, writing, and technical crafts.

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Here's a look at the complete list of nominations-

Best Action

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar

Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2

Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq

Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop

Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino

Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi

Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat

Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise

Mia Maelzer - Stolen

The Great Shamsuddin Family - Farida Jalal

Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable

Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor (Male) - OTT film

Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende

Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders

Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

Shubham Vardhan - Stolen

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta - Chhaava

Sheeba Chadha - Haq

Shalini Vatsa - Homebound

Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par

Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar

Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar

Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq

Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3

Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Best Choreography

Ui Amma - Azaad

Bhasad Macha - Deva

Shararat - Dhurandhar

Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma

Best Cinematography

Dhurandhar

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Jugnuma: The Fable

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Jolly LLB 3

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava

Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar

Suparn S Varma - Haq

Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound

The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma

Mohit Suri - Saiyaara

Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Director - OTT film

Aarti Kadav - Mrs

Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Karan Tejpal - Stolen

Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family

Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys

Best Editing

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Dhadak 2

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Sitaare Zameen Par

Superboys Of Malegaon

Chaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

Dhadak 2

Haq

Humans in the Loop

Mrs

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Emergency

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Lyrics

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq

Yaar Mere - Homebound

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Bande - Superboys of Malegaon

Best OTT Film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Stolen

The Great Shamsuddin Family

The Mehta Boys

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shararat - Dhurandhar

Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Dhun - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Best Production Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Haq

Chapter 2

Best Script - OTT film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Songs of Paradise

Stolen

The Mehta Boys

Best Song

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Sound Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Saiyaara

Best Special Effects

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Jugnuma: The Fable

Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2

Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark

Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop

Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Rasha Thadani - Azaad

Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar

Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop

Aneet Padda - Saiyaara

Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Mohit Agarwal - Agra

Aaman Devgan - Azaad

Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark

Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi