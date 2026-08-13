/TWICE's Chaeyoung leaves JYP Entertainment, becomes second member to exit after Jeongyeon

After k-pop idol and member of girl group TWICE, Jeongyeon shocked everyone with the announcement of leaving agency JYP, the second member to follow suit is Chaeoyoung. The latter even addressed fans and shared a lengthy note on social media assuring fans that she would still be part of the girl group.

Chaeyoung departs agency JYP, shares heartfelt note

The 27-year-old artist took to her Instagram profile to announce her new chapter. The caption read in both Korean and English, "I'm so excited to step into a new chapter and bring new LIL FANTASY, a world where I can explore and build my music. Please know that nothing changes with TWICE. Everything I've received is thanks to my time as TWICE, which will always be my roots."

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She thanked "everyone at JYP and Team TWICE for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years", as well as her bandmates, whom she described as her "strength and biggest supporters". "This is a new challenge for me, and I promise to keep growing into an even better person and artist," Chaeyoung said.

Chaeyoung's announcement comes days after her groupmate Jeongyeon announced that she has left JYP Entertainment to join South Korean agency Varo Entertainment.

Netizens' react to Chaeyoung's exit from JYP

Soon after the announcement of Chaeyoung's departure from JYP, netizens expressed their views and wished her best for her future endeavours. One user wrote, "Good move. More freedom for her solo music. TWICE stays the same. Win-win."

Another user wrote, "Proud of Chaeyoung for this new chapter. LIL FANTASY era starts now. TWICE forever, always supporting her."

"Wishing you happiness and success for solo era", wrote the third user.

All about Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung, aka Son Chae Young, is a renowned South Korean singer, songwriter and the main rapper of the k-pop girl group TWICE. Born in 1999 in Seoul, she made her debut with TWICE in 2015 after the survival show SIXTEEN and launched her solo career with the album LIL FANTASY vol 1.