/TWICE's Sana to make film debut in Nyangi alongside Japanese actor Takeru Satoh

South Korean girl group TWICE member Sana will be soon stepping into the shoes of acting. Reportedly, the k-pop idol will be making her acting debut in a feature film alongside acclaimed Japanese actor Takeru Satoh, who has been part of projects including An Incurable Case of Love and Marry My Husband (Japanese version).

Details of Sana's film debut alongside Takeru Satoh

Sana, also known as Sana Minatozaki, a Japan-born singer who is part of k-pop group TWICE, will star in the upcoming film titled Nyangi, as per the South Korean outlet Osen. In addition, Sana will appear alongside Takeru Satoh, and the film will be a Korean-Japanese production. For the unversed, Nyangi – its title being an affectionate nickname for a cat.

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Director Kwon Hyuk-chan is handling the direction, and Cox, ANFIO, and Japan’s JACON are in charge of production. Korean production companies Cox and ANFIO will directly operate the production. Location filming in Japan is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year, with the staff composed entirely of Korean personnel.

Netizens' reaction to Sana's film debut

Soon after the report of Sana's acting debut surfaced on the internet, fans flooded social media platforms expressing excitement. One user wrote, "Whoa, SANA and Takeru Satoh starring together!? That's such a star-studded combo. I'm honestly so hyped to see what kind of chemistry they bring to the screen."

Another user wrote, "SANA and Takeru Satoh in 'Nyangi: May It Reach Your World'? That title sounds so intriguing. With a cast like that, this is definitely going to be a hit. Can't wait to hear more about the plot!"

“Sana Minatozaki making her film debut alongside Takeru Satoh in Nyangi: May It Reach Your World is an exciting milestone. With one of the production companies publicly announcing both actors, fans can look forward to seeing Sana take on a completely new challenge on the big screen,” wrote the third user.

All about TWICE's Sana and Takeru Satoh

Sana is a renowned Japanese singer and performer, celebrated as a vital member of the record-breaking k-pop girl group TWICE. Her radiant personality, captivating stage presence, and the iconic "shy, shy, shy" viral moment that launched her to massive international fame. She became a trainee under JYP Entertainment in 2012 and competed on the survival show Sixteen, securing her spot in the nine-member lineup. Sana officially debuted in October 2015 with the track "Like Ooh-Ahh".