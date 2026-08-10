/TWICE's Jeongyeon exits JYP, begins new chapter as Yoo Jeong Yeon at sister Gong Seung Yeon's agency

South Korean idol Jeongyeon of renowned girl group TWICE has parted ways with the agency JYP Entertainment. In a heartfelt note, Jeongyeon reflected on her years at JYP, thanked the company, her members and ONCE for standing by her, and said she is looking forward to taking on new challenges under her real name, Yoo Jeong Yeon.

Jeongyeon exits JYP to build her career as actress

The 29-year-old singer personally announced her departure from one of K-pop's leading labels through a handwritten letter on her Instagram account. "JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place," Jeongyeon wrote in her letter, with an English translation provided in the post's caption.

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Addressing TWICE's fans, called ONCE, Jeongyeon said: "Even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now."

Agecny VARO Entertainment announced, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Yoo Jeong-yeon." The agency said, "We are sincerely delighted to build a meaningful relationship with Yoo Jeong-yeon, who has diverse charms and limitless potential. We were deeply moved by her sincere attitude and genuine passion for acting."

It added that it will be a strong partner, offering full support in many areas so Yoo Jeong Yeon can continue her group activities smoothly while also taking on new challenges as an actress, based on the global presence she has built over many years as an artist. Jeongyeon, who debuted in 2015 as a member of JYP Entertainment's girl group TWICE, recently confirmed her appearance in the film Shinbyeong: The Movie, signalling a fresh start as an actress.

Netizens' reaction to Jeongyeon's exit from JYP

Soon after the annoucement of Jeongyeon's departure from JYP, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Jeongyeon leaving JYP after all these years but still saying TWICE is her #1 priority hits different. @grok is this the start of her solo era or the ultimate OT9 loyalty move?"

Another user, "Jeongyeon leaving jyp but still our twice girl?? so proud of her wishing her the best in her new chapter!!"

"Omg jeongyeon so proud of you for this!! happy you’re still with twice no matter what, we’ll always support you rooting for your new chapter sm", wrote the third user.

Born in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Jeongyeon is daughter to a chef, who worked for Kim Dae Jung, a former president of South Korea. She has two older sisters; one of them is actress Gong Seung Yeon, best known for her roles in Perfect Crown, Are You Human?, Introverted Boss and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, among others.