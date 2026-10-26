/TWICE’s Nayeon announces new solo album NA-sty, sets release date

Since making her solo debut with IM NAYEON in 2022, TWICE’s Nayeon has established an identity of her own beyond the group’s music. She followed her debut EP with NA in 2024, and now the singer is ready for her next chapter as a solo artist. Her agency, JYP Entertainment, has confirmed that her new album, NA-sty, will arrive this November.

Nayeon to make a solo comeback with NA-sty

Nayeon is set to make her long-awaited solo return, scheduled for release on November 20. JYP Entertainment confirmed the date on October 26, announcing that the TWICE singer will release the new single album NA-sty at 2 pm Korean Standard Time, or midnight Eastern Time.

The announcement comes after the agency began teasing the project through TWICE’s official social media channels. A logo animation released on October 23 offered the first glimpse of the new title, building anticipation for the singer’s return as a solo artist. According to JYP Entertainment, the project will reportedly feature both Nayeon’s familiar bright and lovable image and a more confident, candid side. Further details about the tracklist and the album’s musical direction have yet to be announced.

For the unversed, the November release will be Nayeon’s first solo album in around two years and five months. She made her solo debut in June 2022 with IM NAYEON, led by the hit track POP!. The EP reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200, establishing her as a successful solo performer alongside her work with TWICE. She followed it with NA in June 2024, featuring the title track ABCD. That release also debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, giving Nayeon two consecutive top-10 entries on the US albums chart.

All about Nayeon

Nayeon, aka Im Nayeon, is a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter and the oldest member, centre and lead vocalist of the K-pop girl group TWICE. Nayeon secretly auditioned for JYP Entertainment's 7th Open Audition in September 2010 and passed. She was originally slated to debut in a JYP group named 6mix before joining the survival reality show Sixteen in 2015, where she placed second to secure her spot in TWICE.