Austria's Ambassador to India, Dr Robert Zischg on Thursday (Nov 19) attended WION India-EU FTA Summit and said that the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to open up new opportunities for Austrian businesses in India, particularly in technology, machinery, manufacturing and supply-chain integration. He added that the agreement could make it easier for Austrian companies, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to access the Indian market.

Austria, a country of around 9 million people, is known for its precision technology, machinery and specialised equipment. Zischg said its companies compete on expertise and experience rather than price, while India's large market and manufacturing capabilities offer significant opportunities for collaboration. "India has the advantage of having manufacturing capabilities and scale. So, for Austrian companies, it's really a very promising market," he said, adding that more than 90 per cent of Austrian companies are SMEs.

WION asks: What are the key expectations from the India-EU FTA, and what could stand in the way of its implementation?

Zischg said expectations from the agreement were high, but cautioned that its success would depend on effective implementation. Both sides would need to work towards reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring that the commitments made under the agreement translate into actual market access for businesses. "The proof of the pudding is always in the eating. So implementation will be key," he said. The envoy acknowledged that implementation would not be easy, but said addressing red tape would be crucial for businesses to benefit from the trade pact. He added that the agreement could create opportunities not just for Austria but also for other EU economies, including Estonia, Ireland, Denmark and Germany, alongside Indian companies.

WION asks: How can the FTA revive supply chains amid global conflicts and disruptions? Are there specific products or sectors Austria is looking at?

Zischg said the agreement could encourage Austrian companies to establish joint ventures and manufacturing facilities in India, bringing in European technology and components. He described a model in which Austrian firms supply specialised components while India contributes its manufacturing capacity and scale.

"Austrian companies would come to India and do joint ventures here, setting up production plants, bringing our technology here and manufacturing here — made in India but with European components," he said. The partnership, he added, would work both ways. Indian companies are increasingly approaching Austrian firms that are global leaders in specialised sectors, including space technology. Zischg said closer collaboration would help integrate supply chains in both regions by bringing together their respective technological strengths.

On specific products, the ambassador identified Austrian wine as an area with considerable potential in India. He said the proposed reduction in India's wine import tariffs from 150 per cent to 20–30 per cent could encourage more Austrian winemakers to enter the market.

Zischg recalled hosting events at his residence that brought together around 20 Austrian winemakers and generated interest among Indian consumers. Given the size of India's market, he said even a small share of consumers opting for affordable imported wine could create significant opportunities for Austrian producers.

WION asks: Is India Austria's new best friend?

Zischg described India as a longstanding friend of Austria and said the successful conclusion of the FTA had further strengthened the relationship. "India has always been a very good friend. If it's now the best friend, yes, I would say so," he told WION. He noted that negotiations for the agreement had been underway since 2008 and required compromises from both sides, given the impact the deal would have on their respective industries. Reaching an agreement despite these challenges, he said, was an important achievement.