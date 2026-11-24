While Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to run successfully at the box office, a former employee of the film's VFX studio, DNEG, has raised questions about the working conditions behind the project.

Environmental Modeling Artist Rahul Dhanwe has publicly criticised the studio, alleging that years of commitment and hard work did not prevent him from being laid off. In a lengthy LinkedIn post addressed to producer Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World, he described his experience at the company and urged fellow artists to think carefully before accepting a job there.

What are the allegations?

Dhanwe revealed that he spent 4.6 years working at DNEG, with the final two years dedicated to Ramayana. "Well played, Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World. Really well played! I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana. Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did. For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff," he wrote.

“We worked for charity”

Pointing to the time and effort invested by the VFX team in Ramayana, he said, "We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana. In a way, our personal sacrifices became part of our contribution to the film. We won't share in its future success or profits. It honestly feels like we worked for charity. I understand companies are businesses, but does that mean artists should be treated as disposable resources?"

He further added, "My biggest regret is that I wasted 4.6 important years of my career at DNEG. Had I spent those years elsewhere, I genuinely believe I could have grown much further professionally, financially, and creatively."

Following his post, Dhanwe shared an update in the comments section, revealing that he had received his gratuity. His initial account had raised concerns about being laid off just months before completing the five-year period associated with gratuity eligibility.

"I have received a gratuity now. Thank you, guys," he wrote.

Neither Namit Malhotra nor DNEG has issued an official response to the allegations so far.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil and more.