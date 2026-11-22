Actress Sai Pallavi recently surprised audiences with an unannounced visit to a theatre to see how they reacted to her film OM, which was released on November 20 (Friday). Cinephiles warmly welcomed her, expressing their love and excitement at seeing her. Videos of the heartwarming moment circulated online and sparked buzz.

Sai Pallavi's theatre visit

On November 21, Sai surprised fans and moviegoers by visiting a theatre at Nexus Vijaya Mall (PVR Palazzo) in Vadapalani, Chennai, to see their reaction to OM. Her unexpected arrival caught viewers off guard, and several people cheered and waved as she entered the auditorium.

A viral video showed the actress, accompanied by security personnel, entering the auditorium and waving to the audience. Sai took a moment to acknowledge their warm welcome.

As Sai interacted with the audience, some of her fans told her they loved her performance in the movie. The actress replied, “Thank you,” before stepping closer to the theatre screen for a better view of those seated behind. She then folded her hands and thanked them for their love and appreciation for the film.

According to reports, the actress made the stop shortly after returning from Goa, where she attended the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026.

About OM

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film revolves around the illegal red sandalwood smuggling trade in Andhra Pradesh and a high-stakes police operation to dismantle the network. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah.