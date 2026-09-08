On the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, her final feature-film recording, 'Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chhipi Hai Kahan,' was released. Marking what would have been the singer’s 93rd birthday, the music launch of Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas and featuring Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha, marked a memorable evening celebrating the film’s music and its place in cinematic history.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle’s 93rd birth anniversary: Singer final playback song from Om Ka Hari released

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The album carries a truly remarkable distinction, as it features legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s last recording for a feature film, adding immense emotional and historical significance to the occasion. What makes it even more special is that the music video has also been released for her last feature-film song, titled ‘Ae Meri zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan’ that also features behind-the-scenes visuals of her recording the song for the film.

The music of Om Ka Hari brings together the film’s storytelling and a musical legacy that spans generations. The inclusion of Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film song recording makes the album a particularly treasured part of the project, giving audiences an opportunity to hear the legendary voice in a recording that holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema.

The album also features songs sung by Amit Kumar son of late Legend Kishore Kumar, Paresh Pahuja and two songs sung by the lead actor Raghubir Yadav who performed the two songs in front of a live audience at the music launch event in Mumbai last evening.

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Actor Anshuman Jha, who stars in the film, said, “Before playlists had genres, Asha Ji was THE playlist. And having Asha ji sing for Om Ka Hari is something I don’t think we will ever be able to put into words. As we celebrate her birth-anniversary today, "Ae Meri Zindagi" launching today feels all the more special and almost feels almost serendipitous that we get to share this song with the world today on her Birth Anniversary. We feel deeply privileged that Om Ka Hari has a small, yet incredibly meaningful, place in her extraordinary musical journey.”

For director Harish Vyas, the music of Om Ka Hari is closely connected to the emotional world of the film. Reflecting on the album and the privilege of having Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film recording as part of it, he said, “Launching this song on Asha Ji’s birthday feels incredibly special. I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha Ji.”