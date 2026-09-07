/Miss Texas Regan Hutsell wins Miss America 2027 title

Regan Hutsell, a 25-year-old former Radio City Rockette and Birmingham Royal Ballet dancer from Houston, Texas, was crowned Miss America 2027 on Sunday, September 6. Competing as Miss Texas 2026, Hutsell made history as the 99th Miss America winner and the first mixed-race woman with African-American heritage to earn the title. She succeeded New York’s Cassie Donegan and walked away with $50,000 in scholarship funds, along with preliminary awards in both talent and health and fitness. She plans to use her platform to advocate for body positivity and holistic wellness through her initiative, "Your Body Is Your Home."

Regan Hutsell creates history

Born on December 12, 2000, the Houston native secured her historic win after sweeping key preliminary events. As Miss America 2027, Hutsell earns a $50,000 scholarship and steps into a yearlong national reign. Her win marks a landmark moment for the long-running pageant as its 99th titleholder and first mixed-race winner with African-American heritage.

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Who is Regan Hutsell?

Hutsell has been training in dance for years, which paved her way to beauty pageants. Her professional background includes performing with the Birmingham Royal Ballet in the UK and dancing as a Radio City Rockette. She showcased these skills during the pageant, winning a $3,000 preliminary Talent award and delivering a standout jazz dance routine on the final night.

Currently pursuing a degree in health sciences through Liberty University Online, Hutsell demonstrated well-rounded performance across all evaluation categories during the Miss America 2027 pageant. In addition to her preliminary Talent win, she earned top honours and a separate $3,000 scholarship in the Health & Fitness category, establishing strong momentum leading into the evening gown and on-stage question segments.

Championing Body Positivity and Mental Health

Hutsell’s personal experiences heavily inform her national advocacy. Her Community Service Initiative, "Your Body Is Your Home," focuses on encouraging physical and mental well-being while reshaping personal relationships with body image. Having navigated her own journey with an eating disorder, she aims to promote confidence that extends far beyond physical aesthetics.

Speaking with People about her advocacy and evolving perspective, Hutsell shared,“It’s about promoting health and making sure that regardless of what I think I see in the mirror or don’t see in the mirror… it’s about really truly coming back to that principle of my body being my home and living in that state.”