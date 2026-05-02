/Usha Mangeshkar opens up about losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle: 'It's a big shock'



The death of legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 left the nation in deep shock and mourning. Renowned for her versatility, her death marked the end of an era in Indian music. Usha Mangeshkar spoke about the deep pain of losing her sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Usha Mangeshkar on loss of her sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Speaking to ANI, Usha Mangeshkar broke her silence on facing emotional pain after losing her sisters.

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saying 'a big shock' for the family as well as their fans and admirers. She said, "My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer."

Usha Mangeshkar further said, "I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home."

Also Read: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 this year due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted on April 11 due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park, with celebrities including Aamir Khan, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Vicky Kaushal in attendance.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. She died at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after being hospitalised with COVID-19 and pneumonia. As a mark of respect, the government announced a two-day national mourning, and a state funeral was accorded to her.

About the Mangeshkar sisters

The Mangeshkar sisters – Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar – are foundational figures in Indian music, dominating playback singing for over seven decades.