/AFG vs BAN: Rahmat Shah scripts history, becomes first Afghan captain to achieve THIS milestone

Rahmat Shah made a memorable start to his tenure as Afghanistan’s Test captain by scoring a century against Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday (Oct 11). The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 105 off 216 deliveries, striking 10 fours and two sixes, to become the first Afghanistan cricketer to score a Test century in his first match as captain.

Shah was appointed captain of Afghanistan’s Test and ODI teams in July this year, replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi. He made an immediate impact in his first Test as skipper, leading Afghanistan’s batting effort with a fighting knock.

Apart from Shah, opener Abdul Malik scored 62 off 120 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil contributed 32 from 103 deliveries. However, Afghanistan were bowled out for 240, giving Bangladesh a lead of 106 runs.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud played a key role with the ball, taking a hat-trick as part of his five-wicket haul. Ebadot Hossain also impressed, claiming four wickets.

Mahmud created history by becoming the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He is also only the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat in the format.

Before him, leg-spin all-rounder Alok Kapali took a Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003, while off-spinner Sohag Gazi achieved the feat against New Zealand in 2013.

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Earlier, Bangladesh had posted 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim scoring 83, Shadman Islam making 67 and Litton Das adding 53.