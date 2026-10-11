/AUS vs SA: Renshaw breaks Kohli’s record for most runs with tail in a Test innings

Australian batter Matt Renshaw broke Virat Kohli’s decade-old record for the most runs scored with the tail in a Test innings, smashing a career-best 190 off 397 balls in the first innings of the ongoing Australia vs South Africa Test in Durban. He scored 174 runs while batting alongside the lower order, going past Kohli’s previous record of 171 runs during his 235-run knock against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2016.

Renshaw added 41 runs in an 86-run partnership with Pat Cummins, 12 in a 20-run stand with Mitchell Starc, 100 in a crucial 134-run partnership with Nathan Lyon and 21 in a 26-run stand with Josh Hazlewood. These partnerships helped him surpass Kohli’s record.

His brilliant knock guided Australia to 390 all out on Day 2 of the Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Renshaw came to the crease when Australia were struggling at 124/6. He held the innings together with a patient effort, hitting 21 fours and one six, however, he fell just short of his maiden Test double century after being dismissed by Simon Harmer.

Captain Pat Cummins supported him with 43 runs, while Nathan Lyon contributed 27.

For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 4/68. Marco Jansen claimed three wickets, while Anrich Nortje picked up two.

South Africa reached 27/1 at stumps on Day 2, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12, but the hosts still trail Australia by 363 runs.