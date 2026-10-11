/‘Shami is right behind him’: Suresh Raina hints at pacer's return after Bhuvneshwar's recall

India’s bowling attack could receive a massive boost ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hinting at another surprise comeback to the Indian Team. Days after India’s swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to the squad for New Zealand T20Is, starting October 22, Raina hinted at Mohammed Shami’s inclusion soon after.

Shami last played for India during the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, and hasn’t been picked since. However, with Ajit Agarkar’s departure as BCCI’s chief selector, and with Pragyan Ojha taking over temporarily, Shami could be back donning the Indian jersey.

While his ankle injury kept him on the sidelines following his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics, wherein he returned with 23 wickets in seven matches, questions around his fitness further dragged him away from a potential comeback. The right-arm seamer has, however, cleared the air about his match fitness several times before and even participated in domestic cricket across competitions to prove it.

Firstly, Raina complimented Bhuvneshwar for maintaining his fitness to be able to earn a call-up to the Indian Team, and then sounded optimistic about Shami’s comeback. With India set to play five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand, Shami’s return will boost the pace-bowling department.

“Making it to the Indian team at the age of 36 shows character. He has been a very disciplined bowler and a very process-driven guy who has worked really hard on his body," Raina said while speaking at the jersey launch of the Indian Soft Ball Cricket League.

“Absolutely, I think he (Mohammed Shami) has done well and played good domestic cricket too. Now it is Bhuvi’s turn, and Shami is also right behind him, so don’t worry," Raina added.

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is –